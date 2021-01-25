OLEAN — After reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and one death over the weekend, the Cattaraugus County Health Department had 24 new cases on Monday.

The total number of residents diagnosed with COVID-19 stood at 3,599 on Monday. More than half of those cases — 2,108, or 58.6% — are from the southeast part of the county.

The death of a 65-year-old woman from COVID-19 on Saturday brought to 71 the number of residents who have died from the coronavirus. Forty-four residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

Sixteen of the new cases were from the southeast corner of the county, which now has reported 2,108 COVID-19 cases. The health department is now following 415 active COVID-19 cases, 502 in contact quarantine and 51 in travelers quarantine.

There were also two new cases in the northwest part of the county for a total of 380; three new cases in the northeast for 570 and three in the southwest for 541.

The daily positivity rate was 5.1% on Monday, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director. The seven-day rolling average is now 6.3% and the 14-day average 6.5% have both been dropping.

Watkins said the health department only received 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, fewer that the number of doses needed to vaccinate those who had been scheduled last week.

“We were notified that we will receive only 200 doses of vaccine this week,” Watkins said. “We will be able to vaccinate those that were scheduled to be vaccinated last Wednesday and Thursday and possibly some that were on the schedule to be vaccinated last Friday.

“The lack of vaccine is most disappointing,” he added. “We will do everything that we can to advocate for more vaccine for this community.”

Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer of Randolph received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Olean General Hospital’s clinic on Monday. VanRensselaer, who helps run his son’s funeral home in Randolph, was vaccinated as a funeral home employee.

“I’m getting a lot of calls from people who are concerned they can’t get the vaccine,” VanRensselaer said. “Many are eagerly waiting to get on the list. I feel badly that it’s not going smooth.”

Hospital employees are vaccinating people in group 1-A including healthcare workers.

Olean General was just beginning to administer the second round of Moderna vaccine on Monday. The first dose was administered to 1,388 individuals in group 1-A. A county health department clinic at Jamestown Community College in Olean administered more than 1,200 doses up until last week when no vaccine supply was received, forcing the cancellation of the clinic.

“Pharmacies are still in the mix, but my list of pharmacies that will receive vaccine this week has not been disseminated yet,” Watkins said. “Pharmacies are to vaccinate those that are 65 and older.”

Under a new directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, “the local health department is working with schools to get high risk sports including basketball, hockey, football, volleyball, cheerleading, etc.) and recreational activities back on line.”