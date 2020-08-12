BELMONT — COVID-19 cases held steady again on Wednesday in Allegany County.

To date, Allegany County health department officials have reported 84 cases, with 79 recoveries and one death in late March.

State Department of Health officials also reported no new cases in all counties bordering Allegany County, including Cattaraugus County.

DELIVERING HIS fall 2020 opening remarks speech virtually on Tuesday, Alfred State College President Dr. Skip Sullivan encouraged all faculty and staff to be “Pioneer Strong” as they head into the new school year.

“Given the COVID-19 issues, heated discussions around race, social justice, police brutality, historical monuments, opening K-12s, a presidential election, a struggling economy, and the list can go on and on, my suggestion this afternoon as we gather to celebrate this new semester is that we embrace a spirit of ‘Pioneer Strong,’” Sullivan said.

Shedding some light on the meaning of Pioneer Strong, Sullivan said, “It may mean many different things. I turn to the mission and vision of this college and the legacy of over 100 years of graduating successful students.”

The president continued, “Will that mean we will always agree? No. Will that mean we should not be civil in our discourse? No. Does that mean at the end of the day we don’t focus on our students? No. Does that mean we do not respect the opinion and values of our colleagues? No. Does that mean we deny the things that make this college great? No. I could go on and on, but ladies and gentlemen, it is time we come together and make this semester the very best we can, given the circumstances.

“We will be working with students and employees to make sure we all comply with the protocols that have been established, and remember, some may change as time moves on,” the president said. “We can guarantee no one’s safety, but I will say our campus is extraordinarily safer than when you left in March. Thank you all for what you do. We are all in this together. Working shoulder to shoulder and together, we are ‘Pioneer Strong.’”

WESTERN NEW YORK has reported 28 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health, with 11,033 reported to date. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3.97 per 100,000, down from 4.3 per 100,000 residents on Sunday.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: