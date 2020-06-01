The Allegany County Board of Health on Monday announced no new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with the total sitting at 48 after rising three on Sunday.

Officials reported that 44 of the cases have been resolved with recoveries, while one COVID-19-related death was reported in late March. Three cases are active.

To date, 656 county residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 15 remain isolated. Two new isolations were reported.

Western New York is in Phase 1 of four for business reopening, with an announcement moving the region to Phase 2 expected today. For business reopening questions and information, visit the New York Forward website at forward.ny.gov or the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.

County officials hope local businesses, nonprofits and landlords will take advantage of state assistance as the county reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allegany County planning and development officials reported that The NY Forward Loan Fund, announced on Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, began accepting pre-applications Wednesday. The $100 million fund is a new economic recovery loan program aimed at supporting New York State small businesses, nonprofits and small landlords as they reopen after the COVID-19 outbreak and NYS on PAUSE.

The NYFLF targets the state’s small businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees or have less than $3 million a year in gross revenues — about 90% of all businesses — nonprofits and small landlords that have seen a loss of rental income. Priority will be given to industries that have been reopened, and applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Officials stressed the program is not a first-come, first-serve program.

Program information can be found on ESD’s website https://esd.ny.gov/nyforwardloans-info, as well as on the pre-application page https://nyloanfund.com.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: