OLEAN — A 115th Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

That is up one from the last positive test on Friday, Dr. Kevein Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said Tuesday.

The county Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now seven as there are 104 residents who have recovered from COVID-19, Watkins said.

“The latest case is a male resident who resides in the southeast corner of the county who has no significant travel history,” Watkins said. “He reports being asymptomatic — no fever, cough or body aches — and denies being in contact with a known positive COVID-19 person.”

Watkins said the man was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday “as part of a pre-op requirement prior to a surgical procedure and his test results on Monday indicated that he was positive for the virus.”

The health department “has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that he has been in contact with and the places that he has visited,” Watkins said.

In Allegany County, no new cases of infection were reported Tuesday — the county stands at 75 total cases of cornavirus.

There are currently 28 people in quarantine/isolation in the county; there have been 144 precautionary travel quarantines to date.

Watkins said any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their healthcare provider. They should call before going directly to an urgent care facility or hospital emergency.

“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Watkins said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.”

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol, Watkins said. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Commonly touched surfaces should be disinfected with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

To determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, he said, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.