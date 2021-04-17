OLEAN — A Cattaraugus County husband and wife in their 70s are the latest victims of COVID-19.
A 76-year-old man who died Friday from COVID-19 was the 94th death in the county in 12 months, the health department reported. His 70-year-old wife died on Thursday from COVID-19.
On Friday, there were 18 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, a number that has inched up over the past two months.
The health department does not identify COVID-19 victims or their zip codes. It only lists which quadrant of the county new cases reside. Many obituaries do not list COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The number of daily positive COVID-19 test results continues to increase. On Friday, 37 new cases were reported by the health department, after 24 new cases were listed on Thursday.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins acknowledged the uptick in positive cases.
“We do believe that we are now dealing with a variant strain of COVID-19 in the community,” Watkins said Friday. “The particular strain has not yet been identified.”
The 37 new cases brought the total number of residents diagnosed with COVID-19 to 5,134. The daily positivity rate was 2.7%, while the seven-day rolling average was 3.9% and the 14-day average was 3.6%.
The health department is following 209 active cases, 491 in contact quarantine and three in travelers quarantine.
Twenty-three of the new cases Friday were men and 14 were women.
Twelve of the cases were from the northeast quadrant of the county where there have now been 926 cases.
The southeast corner of the county, where there were 11 new cases for a total of 2,800; the northwest had seven new cases for a total of 617 and the southwest had seven new cases for 791.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said there are now 17,805 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 24,324 people with at least one vaccine dose, which is about 31.7% of the population.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.