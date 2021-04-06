OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College.
Cattaraugus County residents will have an opportunity this week to receive either the Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at JCC. More than 1,000 doses will be available.
Both vaccination clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The two-shot Moderna vaccine is being administered on Wednesday and requires a second administration of vaccine within 28 days of the initial dose due on May 5. There are 530 doses of Moderna.
Health officials ask residents not to register for a first dose of vaccine if they are unable to attend the scheduled second dose appointment.
The vaccine being administered on Thursday is Janssen/Johnson and Johnson and is a single dose vaccine. There are 500 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
All individuals must meet New York State eligibility requirements to register for the vaccine.
Last week, the New York State Department of Health opened vaccinations to everyone 30 and older in addition to teachers, first responders and frontline workers and those with an underlying health condition.
All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County Website by visiting: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info.
Those needing assistance with registering for the vaccination clinics — including those without a computer or internet connection — may call the county’s COVID Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777 for help.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 20,895 county residents, or 27.2% of the population has had at least one dose of vaccine. There are 13,062 residents who have completed their vaccine series, he added.
The 18 new COVID-19 cases the county health department announced Monday included 18 from Sunday and eight from Monday. There were 17 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.
The daily positivity rate on Monday was 2.6%, the seven-day rolling average 3.1% and the 14-day average 2.9%., Watkins said.
The latest cases boost the total since March 2020 to 4,876, of which 4,592 have recovered. There are 92 residents who have died from COVID-19.
The health department is following 192 active cases, as well as 745 in contact quarantine and 85 travelers in quarantine.
Nine of the new cases reported Monday were from the southeast corner of the county, which has reported a total of 2,713 cases. It has 55% of all the cases in the county.
The southwest part of the county reported seven new cases for a total of 751, there were six new cases in the northeast for a total of 840 and four new cases in the northwest where there have been 572 cases.
Fifteen of the new cases were women and 11 were men.
To request an appointment for a COVID-19 test, go to the county website at www.cattco.org.