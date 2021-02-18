OLEAN — There were 25 Cattaraugus County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday. That brings the total number of cases to 4,195.
The daily positivity rate was 2.6%, lower than it has been for months. The seven-day rolling average of 3.8% and 14-day average of 4.2% are both markedly lower from a few weeks ago as well.
The health department said there were 17 residents hospitalized for COVID-19. There are 3,892 residents who have recovered from the coronavirus and 85 who have died.
The health department is following 212 active cases, 521 contacts of someone with COVID-19 who are in quarantine and 65 in travelers quarantine.
The southeast corner of the county again had the greatest number of new cases, 14, giving it a total of 2,404 cases.
The northwest part of the county had three new cases for a total of 460 cases, the northeast had six new cases for 684 and the southwest had 2 new cases for 647.
Fifteen of the new cases were men, who now total 1,923 cases, and 10 new cases were women who now total 2,262, or 54.2% of the total.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)