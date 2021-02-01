OLEAN — Another COVID-19 death was reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday, raising the total to 78.
An 89-year-old woman died of respiratory failure on Monday, a health department spokesman said.
Two deaths over the weekend brought the total number of deaths of county residents from the coronavirus to 77 — 27 of which occurred in January. There were also 37 new positive COVID-19 tests reported over the weekend.
The county’s first death in the pandemic was reported April 24. The fifth death was on Sept. 21; the 10th death was on Oct. 8; the 20th death was on Nov. 9; the 30th was on Dec. 1; the 50th death was on Dec. 31.
With 27 COVID-19 deaths, January has been the deadliest month, followed by 20 in December. There were no confirmed coronavirus deaths of county residents between May 31 and Sept.10.
Residents from the southeast part of the county had 51 of the COVID-19 deaths, followed by 13 in the southwest, nine in the northwest and five in the northeast.
The county has now recorded 3,780 cases since the first cases of COVID-19 occurred March 27. The record daily number of cases was 91 on Dec. 10.
Seven of the new cases reported were from the southeast corner of the county, where a total of 2,195 have been recorded. The northwest corner had four new cases for a total of 419, the northeast had one new case for 584 and the southwest had three new cases for 582.
Ten of the new cases were men and five were women.
The positivity rate on Monday was 5.8%, the seven-day rolling average was 4% and the 14-day average was 5.1%.
There were 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.
With the 15 new positive COVID-19 results on Monday, the health department is following 380 active cases plus 464 in contact quarantine and 56 in travelers quarantine.
There was no new word from the health department about the local availability of COVID-19 vaccine.
The county health department’s website: cattco.org/coronavirus advises residents with vaccine questions to call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Call Center at (716) 701-3777.
There is also a button for COVID-19 testing which directs residents to call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265 for non-emergency questions.