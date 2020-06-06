OLEAN — A spokesperson for Assemblyman Joseph Giglio’s office provided additional clarification on Friday that is required of stylists and employees at beauty salons and barbershops in the community.
In addition to the requirement for employees of these businesses to have COVID-19 tests every 14 days, it is also required that staff wear a mask and goggles or a face shield in the shop.
The mandated guidelines can be found in the Reopening New York Phase Two Industries Guidelines for industries that was issued by the state.