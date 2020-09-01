OLEAN — With every aspect of life complicated by a global pandemic, city officials hope to get more recreation opportunities up and running this fall for all ages.

“Every situation is going to be unique and new,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, as several facilities are ready to expand services this month after months of COVID-19-related shutdown.

THE LARGEST AND most popular winter recreation facility — the Robert S. Matthews Ice Arena at the William O. Smith Recreation Center — is being prepared for the season with the first ice being made by staff.

However, the well-attended open skating sessions will be on the bench for now.

“It’s not going to be open to the public right away,” he said, adding current state guidelines will not let the rink open for skating. “As soon as public ice skating is allowed … we will reopen.”

He said that guidance for skating rinks is expected sometime later this month.

“We want to get it open as quickly as possible, but we have to follow the guidelines,” Shewairy said, noting that no other public ice rink is going to be open across the region to start the season.

Fortunately, Shewairy said, the late summer and early fall months are not usually very busy for open skating.

However, some activities are expected to return.

Youth and league ice hockey teams will hit the ice this month under current guidelines, but games are out of the question for now.

“Teams are allowed to do drills and clinics with no contact — that’s the big thing. No contact,” Shewairy said. “Right now, you can’t play games or have a scrimmage.”

In addition, ice bocce, which has become popular with seniors, can be done while maintaining social distance. Stick and puck hours for youth and adults are also being planned, Shewairy said. Details on those activities will be announced when they are set to open.

For information on the facility, call 373-7465 or visit www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec. Follow the department on Twitter @oleanyouthrec.

THE SENIOR CENTER at the John J. Ash Community Center will begin many of its programs for the area’s seniors this month, Shewairy said.

“It’s been shut down for the most part since mid-March,” he said. “The seniors want to get back in there, get involved.”

Programming includes:

Morning breakfast bar, 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Coffee, snacks, TV, puzzles, bumper pool, music.

Video tai chi, 10-11 a.m. Monday and Friday.

In-person tai chi, 9-10 a.m. Fridays.

Line dancing, 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $3 per person.

Slendaerobix, 6-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday starting Sept. 14. $4 per person

“All of these activities require social distancing and masks,” Shewairy said, adding officials aim to limit the potential for COVID-19 to spread while still serving seniors. “We have all the safety protocols in place.”

Programs are open to those age 60 and above who reside in Olean or the surrounding communities. The senior center’s Facebook page, he noted, can be used to keep up to date on program changes or additions.

THE CITY’S after-school program, held at St. John’s School in North Olean, will begin Sept. 9 — the first day of school for the Olean City School District — Shewairy said, for students in third through eighth grades.

The program is free, and a parent or guardian will need to register their child the first day of attendance. Activities include video games, table tennis, pool, arts and crafts, homework help, and gym activities such as kickball and wiffleball.

“We’ll be following all the CDC protections,” Shewairy said, including temperature checks for staff and attending youths. “We’re trying to take every precaution so that the kids are safe — and they can still have fun.”

Shewairy said that the fate of the program if COVID-19 rates rise in the city’s schools is uncertain, but he said the facility will follow guidelines from the state to determine if it will remain open if the schools are required to go back to the online learning model.

THE FANNIE BARTLETT Bartlett House and Olean Point Museum were able to reopen in Phase 4, Shewairy said, with the facilities resuming operation over the summer.

The house and museum — the former carriage house — are open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. There is no admission charge.

For more information, call 376-5642 or visit the facility on its Facebook page.