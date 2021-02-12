OLEAN — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cattaraugus County continues to trend downward, occasionally falling below the state’s seven-day rolling average.

The Cattaraugus County Department of Health reported 28 new positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday. The total number of cases is now 4,049.

“We’re still seeing a higher number of mortalities than I would like,” said Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. The county has reported 82 deaths since its first confirmed COVID-19 death on April 23.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity was 4.6% on Thursday.

The health department is now following 249 active cases, 421 in contact quarantine and 41 in travelers quarantine.

Two new recommendations were issued from the Centers for Disease Control dealing with double masking and a time frame for quarantining people who have had a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 13 new COVID-19 cases in the southwest corner of the county, where the total is now 2,336, or 57.7% of the total.

There were six new cases in the southwest part of the county where the total now is 627, seven new cases in the northeast, where the total is 640 and one new case in the northwest, where the total is now 446.

Fifteen of the new cases were women, who now total 2,200, and 12 men for a total of 1,849.

The New York State Department of Health issued a new directive based on the CDC recommendation late Thursday.

Watkins said fully vaccinated residents, who have received both shots and at least two weeks have passed since the second shot, will not be required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said, The science regarding COVID transmissibility post-vaccination remains unsettled, and this updated guidance is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down.

Updated CDC guidance regarding quarantine following exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. According to the guidance, asymptomatic fully vaccinated individuals who have received both shots and at least two weeks have passed since the second shot, are no longer required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot.

“All New Yorkers, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks, social distance, and be smart until herd immunity is reached and this pandemic is fully relegated to the history books,” the governor said.

And the CDC said that the combination of a surgical mask and a cloth mask over that offers more protection to the wearer than a single mask.

The issue arose as cases of the more contagious UK and South Africa coronavirus variants become more prevalent, Watkins said.

The double masking can mean up to 97% increased protection over a loose-fitting cloth or surgical mask alone, he said.

The concern of health officials is that the increased protection could lead to a shortage of surgical masks.

“But with these new variants,” it could be a good idea for those seeking extra protection, Watkins said.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to date to 2,771.

Of the cases to date, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 2,620 have resulted in recoveries, 71 are active, and 80 deaths have been reported.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 1,844 tests were conducted, with 70,195 reported to date.

There were 370 county residents in quarantine or isolation — an increase of three from Wednesday — with 10,174 total quarantines and isolations have been reported to date.

