OLEAN — A 19th Cattaraugus County resident has died due to complications related to COVID-19, county Health Department officials said Thursday.
A 100-year-old woman is the county’s latest coronavirus victim. County Health Department officials do not identify those who die as a result of complications from COVID-19.
The woman developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director said.
There were also nine new cases of COVID-19 to report, Watkins said.
Seven of the positive results were women, five of them living in the southeast part of the county. Only three of the women had symptoms of COVID-19.
One was a healthcare worker who had symptoms, but did not report contact with a person known to be positive for COVID-19. Three of the women reported contact with a COVID-19 positive person, while the other four did not.
The two men were both from the southwest part of the county. Both were symptomatic. One man reported contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, there were 271 people in mandatory quarantine and 25 in precautionary quarantine. Ten people remain hospitalized.
There have been 45,527 tests administered by the county Health Department, 45,004 which were returned negative. There have been 388 people who have recovered from he coronavirus.
The county’s COVID-19 Response Hub shows 317 people have tested positive in the southeast part of the county, 85 from the northeast, 83 from the southwest and 33 from the northwest.
The highest number of COVID-19 deaths of residents has been in the southeast part of the county, 13, followed by four in the southwest and one each in the northeast and northwest.
Watkins said the health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider, Watkins said.
In addition, he said, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.