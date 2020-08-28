LITTLE VALLEY — After COVID-19-related delays, village elections are set for next month.
Cattaraugus County Board of Elections Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler reported that village elections, originally set for March 18, will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 in the villages of Cattaraugus, Delevan, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Gowanda, Little Valley and South Dayton.
Races include:
Cattaraugus
- Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Jason Crawford (D); Diane S. Wienk (R); George E. Borrowdale (R)
Delevan
- Mayor – 4-year term: John C. Stumpf – Citizens
- Trustee – 4 — year term (Vote for two): Richard D. Hunt – Citizens; Trista L. Reisdorf – Citizens
Ellicottville
- Mayor – 4-year term: John A. Burrell – New Village; William S. Coolidge – Village Strong
- Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Douglas S. Bush (R), New Village; Edward J. Imhoff (R), New Village
Franklinville
- Mayor – 4-year term: Harvey A. Soulvie (R)
- Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Michael J. Sikora (R); Scott D. Hillman (R)
Gowanda
- Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Wanda J. Koch – Forward; Aaron P. Markham – Forward
Little Valley
- Trustee – 4-year term (Vote for two): Rory B. Mosher (R); Raymond J. Hughes (R); Piper L. Bridenbaker – New Direction
South Dayton
- Trustee – 2-year term (Vote for two): Robert W. Killock (D); Lynn J. Rupp (D), (R); Robert W. Kilock (R)
- Justice – 4-year term: Stephen S. Smuda, III (D), (R)
Those eligible to register to vote may receive registration forms one of several ways, officials reported.
Voter registration forms can be mailed at your request from the Board of Elections office or found online and printed from www.cattco.org/board-elections, or picked up at the elections office, 207 Rock City Street, Suite 100, Little Valley. Voter registration forms are also available at any local post office, county or state office, and from city, town or village clerks. New registrations are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 4.
Absentee ballots are available to all eligible voters, but polls will be open as normal for those wishing to vote in person. The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot by mail is Sept. 7, however voters may apply in person until Sept. 14.
Under state law, absentee ballots require a reason the voter can not get to the polls on election day. However, due to the pandemic, voters may use the “temporary illness or physical disability” to note a concern of contracting or spreading the illness as a valid reason to receive an absentee ballot.
For more information, contact the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections at 938-2400