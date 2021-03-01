OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department has received 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to administer at clinics this weeks.

Dr. Kevein Watkins, public health director, said Monday that clinics are planned for Wednesday at the Seneca Allegany Events Center in Salamanca and Thursday at the Delevan Fire Department Training Center.

The 500 doses include 200 for essential workers in priority group 1B, 200 for people 65 and older and 100 doses for people with comorbidities.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. People will be called from the county health department’s waiting list.

The county’s COVID-19 Call Center can be reached at (716) 701-3777. Last week there were more than 2,000 people on the wait list.

Meanwhile, the health department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 4,383.

The daily positivity rate ticked upward slightly to 4.8% from 4% on Sunday. However, the seven-day rolling average of 3.1% and 14-day average of 3.2% continue trending downward.

Of the 23 new cases among county residents on Monday, 12 were men and 11 were women. Men now total 2,019 cases and women are 2,364 cases, or 53.9% of the total.

There were 12 new cases in the hardest-hit southeast corner of the county, which now has more than 2,500 cases. The 2,507 cases in that part of the county represent 57.2% of the total.

In the northwest part of the county, there was one new case on Monday for a total of 475 cases. There were six new cases in the northeast part of the county, where the total is now 726 cases and in the southwest, there were four new cases for a total of 675.

The health department is following 220 active cases, 745 in contact quarantine and 79 in travelers quarantine. There are also 18 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.