OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
There are now 495 people infected by the coronavirus. There have been 19 deaths of county residents due to COVID-19.
The county health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 107 as there have been 370 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
Five of the new COVID-19 positive test results belonged to men and four positives were female, according to information from the health department.
Of the four women, two were from the southeast part of the county; one, a healthcare worker, was from the northwest part of the county; and another was from the southwest. Three of the females had symptoms and one was asymptomatic. Two of the females and two of the males reported being in direct contact with someone with COVID-19.
Four of the males were from the southeast part of the county and one was from the southwest. Three of the men had symptoms and two were asymptomatic.
The department has begun contact tracing investigations for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.