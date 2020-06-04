MACHIAS — Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the continuing COVID-19 situation, the Cattaraugus County Museum and research library extended the cancellation of all in-person special programming at the museum through the end of July.
This includes on-site Summer at the Stone House events scheduled for July 9 and 23.
The museum will host a virtual event on its Facebook page at 7 p.m. July 23. Buffalo-based musician Dave Ruch, who has participated in the Summer at the Stone house series for the past several years, will perform his program titled “NYS Traditional Music” in this online format.
More details on the event and how to view it will be released as the date gets closer.
For more information, call 353-8200 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.