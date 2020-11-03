OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has hit the 500 mark with the number of residents testing positive for COVID-19.
The county marked its first positive COVID-19 test on March 27. Since then, 18 county residents have died of the coronavirus. Nearly 45,000 tests have been administered in the county. Nursing home and assisted living facilities are required to test their employees weekly.
There were five new positive tests reported on Tuesday — three women and two men.
Two of the women were from the southeastern part of the county, which with 307 cases, has the highest number of cases. Twelve of the 18 residents who have died of COVID-19 were from the southeastern part of the county.
The other woman was from the northeast part of the county and the men were from the northeast and southwest parts of the county.
One woman from the southeast part of the county reported being in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. The other four people did not believe they had been in contact with a known positive. All of the cases reported having symptoms.
There are 247 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 25 in precautionary quarantine.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
