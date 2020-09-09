LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to approve changes in the county’s solid waste law designed to help close a $600,000 budget deficit.

The changes will be in effect Jan. 1, 2021.

In addition, the Public Works Department plans to close the yard waste facilities at the former county landfills at Farwell in Ischua and Five Points in Mansfield on Oct. 5.

A subcommittee of the County Legislature’s Public Works Committee made the recommendations for increased fees and other changes last month.

Most homeowners who use the county’s refuse transfer stations won’t notice much difference. Bags from 1-16 gallons will cost the same, $1.50; 17-35 gallons $3; 36-48 gallons, $4.50 and 49-65 gallons, $6.

Other disposal fees are: uncompacted solid waste, $20 per cubic yard; $70 per ton for construction and demolition debris and miscellaneous bulky items; $5 per chair; $5 per propane tank; $15 for CRT televisions, monitors and flat screen TVs; $10 for a couch, box spring and mattress; $20 for a sleeper sofa; $10 for carpet roll, and $15 for an appliance containing freon.

Other fees include: Passenger tires to 21 inches, $3; $15 for passenger tires on rim; $8 for agricultural and industrial; $6 for large truck; $2 per ply for oversize tires, and $200 per ton.

Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, who withdrew as a sponsor after the Public Works Committee failed to roll back the $15 charge for flat-screen TVs, ended up voting for the local law. He is Public Works Committee vice chairman.

No one spoke at the virtual meeting available to the public through WebEx, an audio service.

Legislators met in the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber at the County Center here, but the public is still prohibited from attending the meetings under coronavirus protocols.

Legislators also conducted public hearings and approved two other local laws that would take the county-operated Onoville Marina on the Allegheny Reservoir out of the Public Works Department and give the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism oversight responsibility.

There were no speakers at either public hearing.

The marina, with around 400 dock slips for boats and 90 campsites, has been with the Public Works Department since it was created in 1985.

Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, said later Economic Development, Planning and Tourism has experience dealing with tourism. “We feel they can have more programs and social events at Onoville.”

Richard Helmich Jr., R-Delevan, chairman of the Public Works Committee, said, “We want to get Onoville better publicity. It’s such a gem. We wanted to get more people and more use out of it.” And maybe more revenue for the county.

Helmich said, “We want to make it bigger and better. We’re trying to get better cellular and internet service. That’s a key.” The county is seeking funds to build a new campground across West Perimeter Road, he added.

Onoville Marina, which is on land leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is an enterprise fund. That means its expenses are paid for from dock rental and camping fees.

