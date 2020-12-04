ALLEGANY — Cattaraugus County has moved the drive-thru COVID testing site that was formally located at the Allegany Firemen’s Grounds.
The new site, which opened Thursday, is located at 3799 South Nine Mile Road in Allegany. This site is at the Intandem building (formerly the Rehab Center) just west Randy’s Up The River.
“This is still a drive-thru site,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. “Once you have been scheduled for your test date and time, proceed to the test site and follow the signs and arrows to drive up to the testing spot.” Everyone should remain in their vehicle at the test site and take direction from staff as you move through the testing lane, Watkins said.
If you have symptoms, we recommend you start by calling your doctor’s office and asking them about getting an order for testing sent to the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
You may also go online to: www.cattco.org/covid-19-test and register for a test at any time. If you are unable to register online, you may call the Emergency Operations Center at 938-9119, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Once you are registered, wait for a call from the health department to schedule you for your test.
Alternatively, you may be tested at Well Now Urgent Care in Olean during business hours. You must call ahead to make an appointment by dialing 379-6507 and then press 4 to speak to Well Now staff.