OLEAN — While new Cattaraugus County COVID-19 cases have plateaued in the 20-a-day range, and the rate of vaccinations increase, the danger of new infections continues.
“We’d like to see it lower,” said Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. “I consider the cases to still be on that plateau.”
As warmer weather brings more residents to congregate outside, Watkins urged people not to let down their guard. Wear a face mask, continue to practice social distancing and wash hands often, he said.
“For the most part, residents are doing OK,” Watkins said. “Everyone’s got cabin fever. I’ve got to remind residents that COVID is still here. We are vaccinating as many as we can.”
Watkins said, “We have to assume the variants are here. That might be the reason we are seeing more infections. They are more transmissible.”
The vaccines, Watkins said, “are safe and effective. They will prevent and reduce the severe effects and reduce hospitalizations. They are the weapon in our arsenal we are looking for.”
Watkins said, “We are pretty much getting the doses of vaccine we are asking for. The appointments aren’t going as fast, but they are filling up.”
New state regulations call for vaccinating everyone age 16 and older as of Tuesday.
There have been 13,783 county residents who have completed their vaccination series and 21,409, or 27.9% of the population, who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Even after someone is vaccinated, Watkins said, it’s recommended they continue to wear a mask. If you are vaccinated and want to be around people who have also been vaccinated it is probably a good idea to continue to wear a mask.
“You never know,” he said. “These variants are concerning.”
Watkins thinks the uptick is more of a “slight knoll” than a plateau. “It’s been holding below 20 for a while.” Monday’s 26 cases were actually eight from Sunday and 18 from Monday, he pointed out.
There were 20 new cases reported on Tuesday, 11 men and nine women. That brings the total to 4,896 cases. Men represent 2,279 of the cases and 2,617 of the COVID-19 cases were women.
Ten of the new cases were in the southeast corner of the county, which has now reported a total of 2,723 cases. There were six new cases in the northeast corner of the county, where there have now been 846 cases. The Northwest had two new cases for a total of 574 and the southwest also had two new cases for a total of 753.
The health department is following 202 active cases, 698 contacts in quarantine and 74 in travelers quarantine. Twelve residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. There have been 92 deaths over the past year.
Tuesday’s daily positivity was 2.4%. The seven-day rolling average was 2.8% and the 14-day average was 3%.
To register for this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Jamestown Community College’s Olean Campus, go online to www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County website. The clinics are today and Thursday.
Those needing assistance with registering for the vaccination clinics — including those without a computer or internet connection — may call the county’s COVID Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777 for help.