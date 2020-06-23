OLEAN — Cattaraugus County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases remained stable Tuesday at 90 residents.
Testing jumped to 11,114 individuals tested along with 10,828 negative test results. There were 86 individuals in mandatory quarantine Eighty-two have recovered and four people have died from COVID-19.
Most of the cases have come from the southeast part of the county, where there have been 41 cases. The northeast part of the county has had 23 COVID-19 cases, the southwest, 14 and northwest, 12.
Three of the deaths have been in the southwest part of the county and one in the northeast. The county Health Department does not report cases by community, but by quadrant of the county.
The Health Department continues to urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to areas where there is community wide spread of COVID-19. This places their families and other county residents at risk.
“If travel is necessary, please wear a homemade cloth face mask while in public and maintain social distancing, at least 6 feet away from other people,” health officials said.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider.
To help determine the prevalence of the virus in the community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test on the county website at cattco.org or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.