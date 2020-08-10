OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has registered its 135 confirmed case of COVID-19, with eight still active.

The county Health Department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload is now eight as there are 123 residents who have recovered from COVID-19, said Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins. Four deaths have been reported.

The latest case is a man who lives in the northwest corner of the county, Watkins said. He had direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person, but reports being asymptomatic.

The man was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday and his test results on Monday indicated that he was positive for the virus, Watkins said.

“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that he has been in contact with and the places that he has visited,” Watkins said.

Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.

In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose, Watkins said.

If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.