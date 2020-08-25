LITTLE VALLEY — Even amid a pandemic, it’s time to start preparing the 2021 Cattaraugus County budget.
With county revenues down between $6 million and $7 million so far this year, officials note that sales tax receipts are down about 11% and the state is threatening a 20% cut to local governments as well as slow-walking reimbursements.
By comparison, Allegany County sales tax receipts are down 5.2% and Chautauqua County is down 10.5%. Cars, fuel and consumer spending are the top sales tax generators.
County Administrator Jack Searles said Monday that he’s “looking at some type of a flat budget” for 2021. With sales tax receipts expected to lag into next year “it will certainly be a 2021 issue.”
Starting with shared services like Worker’s Compensation and health insurance, the county administrator is urging department heads to hold the line on these and other accounts.
Searles takes the governor’s threat of a 20% cut in state programs seriously, but so far, those cuts have been limited.
“Our (budget) tactic at this point is to keep a wary eye and see if anything happens. We need to release the budget the day after the election. It’s a wait and see type of approach.” Searles said. “Every county is experiencing a loss in sales tax. That loss is not uniform. Some sectors are booming.”
Electronics and mail order sales are up 177%, beer and wine is up 48.5%, building supplies up 22.8%, general merchandise stores up 10%, auto repairs down 17.2% and department stores down 44.8%.
“It was a very strong, robust first quarter,” Searles said. “Anything after that is showing impact. Some of it is growing back. It’s reflective of an up and down roller coaster.”
The county administrator said, “We’ll want to see the latest sales tax data before we make a projection for next year.”
While Searles indicated the 2021 sales tax revenue projection will be pared from 2020 projections, he said, “We really need to see what is happening.”
The county’s $250.6 million budget for 2020 includes $16.7 million in sales taxes from the local 3% sales tax it shares with municipalities and $10.5 million from the additional 1% sales tax dedicated to county roads.
Most county departments have not experienced the 20% cut in state revenue included in the state budget at Gov. Cuomo’s discretion to help close what has become a $14 billion budget gap, Searles said. Those cuts could still come.
Reimbursement delays that used to be 30 days are now routinely closer to six months, Searles said. Also, the state appears to be holding onto federal funds destined for local governments.
But the county’s $38 million fund balance, or surplus at the end of 2019 is the county’s insurance policy, enabling it to weather the fiscal storm created by COVID-19.
“We’re in good shape,” Searles agreed.
The fund balance will be tapped to make up the difference between what the county can raise property taxes under the state’s 2% tax cap and the 2021 appropriations. Searles doesn’t think there is any reason to think the County legislature would vote to exceed the tax cap.
Because the Department of Public Works got off to a slow start because half the staff was furloughed in the early days of the pandemic, some of its resources have been redirected to projects that can be completed this season, Searles said.