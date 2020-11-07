OLEAN — Feeling lost, sad, isolated or anxious about COVID-19?
Catholic Charities officials announced this week that a new virtual support group, Coping with COVID, has been established to help residents with those feelings during the pandemic.
The monthly group will be moderated by a Catholic Charities mental health counselor.
“Catholic Charities’ professional and highly trained counseling experts offer counseling services for all ages at any time, virtually or in-person,” said Anne Miles, Allegany and Cattaraugus counties district director, Catholic Charities. “We understand the impact these very different times are having on all of us, including those with serious mental health concerns, which is why we have designed a new support group dedicated to the challenges of dealing with the pandemic.”
For more information or to register for the support group, call (716) 372-0101.
Catholic Charities continues to provide other services, officials said, including emergency financial assistance, food pantries in Franklinville and Wellsville, a thrift store in Wellsville, along with such programs as Kinship Caregiver Program for relative caregivers and their families, Multisystemic Therapy Program for at risk youth, Our Kids Parent Education and Awareness program for divorced/separating parents, the court-ordered Domestic Violence Program for Men, and the Health Home Care Management to help youth and their families navigate the network of health providers.