BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg Central School, where a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was to reopen Tuesday after closing Monday for a deep-cleaning before returning to in-person instruction.
It is the first known case of the coronavirus linked to the reopening of pre-K through 12th-grade classes two weeks ago in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.
Bolivar-Richburg Superintendent Michael A. Retzlaff told parents via the district website of the COVID-19 diagnosis over the weekend.
“This person was on school premises and did have direct exposure with other members of our school community,” Retzlaff wrote. “As a school district our number one priority is the health and safety of all our students and staff.
“We are working closely with the Allegany County Health Department to identify anyone who had close contact with the person to determine if they might have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19,” he added.
The letter states that for children who are identified as having been potentially exposed, the Allegany County Health Department will contact the families to ask that they stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath or a temperature higher than 100.4F.
Family members will be asked to practice social distancing for 14 days from their last contact.
"If you are not contacted by the health department, you do not need to stay home or exclude yourself from activities at this time,” the letter states.
Contact tracing by Health Department staff began as soon as the positive COVID-19 test result was received.
A new COVID-19 case was reported by the county health department on Monday, raising the total to date to 103. Of those, 97 have recovered, and one death has been reported.
To date, 1,468 quarantines and isolations have been ordered, with 184 active -- up from 170 on Sunday, and 101 more than reported Friday. Many of those are believed to be connected with Bolivar-Richburg Central School District.
Officials also noted that District II, which includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward, has reported the most cases to date with 27. District III, which includes the southern portion of the county, has reported 23; and District IV, which includes Wellsville and Andover, has seen 22 cases.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY UPDATE
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported a 213th positive COVID-19 test on Monday.
The woman, a healthcare worker from the southeastern part of the county, has been tested weekly. She was tested on Sept. 17 and the results were returned on Monday. She was put in quarantine and contact tracing of close contacts was begun.
The county's public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said no pre-K through 12th-grade students in the county’s schools have been identified as positive for COVID-19 through testing.
One student in the county was quarantined along with members of the household, and the student is not in school. Contacts of the positive family member were traced. No other family members have tested positive.
Watkins did not identify the school district.
“We are working closely with the schools,” Watkins explained. “Seating charts can identify direct contacts.”
The size of filtration systems and whether the students and staff were wearing masks may affect whether anyone is infected by a person with the coronavirus who is symptomatic or asymptomatic, Watkins said.
“We continue to watch and wait,” he said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed.”
Schools are congregation sites where students and staff go back out into the community.
“You open yourself to the virus and bringing it back to the classroom,” Watkins said.
Symptomatic individuals in schools will be sent to the school nurse. If someone has a temperature of 100.4 degrees, they will be referred to a health care professional. A note from the doctor or a negative COVID-19 test will be needed before the student or staff member returns to school.
Symptoms include: a fever, headaches, body aches and a loss of taste and smell.
More recently, positive COVID-19 results have involved more younger individuals instead of older people, many with underlying health conditions, Watkins said. They are more likely to isolate and recover at their home. Like older people, a third of the younger people who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic.
On Monday, there were two individuals hospitalized with COVID -19, down from three last week, he said.
No Jamestown Community College students at the Olean campus have tested positive for the coronavirus either, Watkins said.
There are four previously announced cases involving St. Bonaventure University students: a student athlete, one on-campus student and two students who live off campus. On-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 are quarantined on campus and their contacts traced by the Cattaraugus County Health Department.
St. Bonaventure University has begun random testing of about 20 students per week to help determine any spread within the university community. There are daily protocols and reports students are required to make.