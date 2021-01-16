OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 58 residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. There have now been 3,269 individuals who have tested positive since March.
The daily positivity rate was down, 5.8%. The seven-day rolling average was 7.3% and 14-day average of 8.4%. There are 47 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health department is now following 527 active COVID-19 cases as well as 553 who are quarantined contacts of known COVID-19 individuals and 68 in travelers quarantine.
The southeastern part of the county recorded 37 new COVID-19 coses to a total of 1,927. The southwest part of the county had 12 new cases for 487, the northeast had seven new cases for 516 and the northwest had six new cases for 339.
Thirty of the new cases were men, who now total 1,503 of the cases and 28 new cases involved women for a total of 1,766.
There have been 16 deaths of residents with COVID-19 in the first 15 days of 2021. The 20 residents who died in December was the previous record, after nine died in November and 12 in October.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)