OLEAN — Another 17 Cattaraugus County residents received positive COVID-19 test results on Wednesday, bringing to 453 the number of people who have or have had the coronavirus.

Since the county’s first COVID-19 death in April, 18 residents have died of the coronavirus — including 12 in October. There are 104 residents with active COVID-19 cases and 331 have recovered.

A growing number of individuals testing positive are healthcare workers and residents of adult assisted living residences and nursing homes. Four of the positive results reported Wednesday are healthcare workers.

Eleven women — three of whom are healthcare workers — and six men, including one healthcare worker, are the latest to test positive for the coronavirus, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director.

Nine of the women who tested positive were from the southeast part of the county and two were from the southwest. Three of the men were from the southwest part of the county, two from the southeast and one from the northwest.

Ten of those testing positive reported they were not in direct contact with someone who tested positive, while the remaining seven, including all four healthcare workers, said they were in contact with a known positive.

Watkins said the department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.

“We would like to reiterate that if any resident experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches they should contact their health care provider,” Watkins said. They should avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the hospital emergency room before calling.

“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” he said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.”

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.