Anna’s love for animals continues with $2,000 gift

SALAMANCA — A local man keeps the memory of his late wife alive by continuing to support local animal rescue groups per her wishes.

Bill Steckman of Salamanca recently donated $2,000 to the Salamanca-based Empire Animal Rescue Society (E.A.R.S.) in memory of his wife, Anna, who passed away in August 2017. His original intention was to donate his $600 stimulus check from the federal government.

Steckman said when he received his $600 stimulus check in December, his thought was that he didn’t really need it. Since he was getting by just fine on his monthly checks, he decided to donate the money where it was really needed.

Not only did he give away his $600, but he also added another $1,400 and donated it to the E.A.R.S. organization.

“I thought it would be nice to give the money to E.A.R.S. in honor of Anna’s love for animals,” he said. “But, I didn’t just give them my $600 check — I decided to triple it which would have been $1,800.”

Making fun of himself, Steckman said he came up with the $2,000 figure in a humorous way.

“I didn’t know how to spell eighteen because I didn’t go very far in school. I thought two thousand would be easier to write on the check than eighteen hundred,” he said. “For foolishness sake, I added another $200 so instead of donating $1,800, I donated $2,000.”

This isn’t the first time Steckman has made a hefty donation to the E.A.R.S. organization. After Anna’s death in 2017, he honored her last wishes by donating the $20,000 she had specifically set aside in her will for animal rescue.

The generous amount was divided equally between the SPCA of Cattaraugus County, in Olean, and the Salamanca-based E.A.R.S. — giving them each $10,000. He has made other donations to E.A.R.S. which, he said, is one of his favorite charities.

“Anna was a music teacher and she had been setting aside money just for animals over the years. She saved up $20,000. Can you imagine? She was so frugal,” he said. “She wanted the money to be donated to E.A.R.S. and the SPCA because she always loved animals.”

A railroad retiree, 94-year-old Steckman was a trouble shooter and maintenance man for the signal department of the Erie, New York Central and Conrail railroads. Along with his friend, Bill Skoken of Salamanca, he still makes and sells furniture and other art pieces from shed elk and moose antlers.

Anna’s love continues on to help animals in need. Steckman’s generous donation will help provide rescue services for mistreated, unwanted and abandoned cats and dogs in the care of foster homes set up by E.A.R.S.

Founded by Salamanca school teacher Courtney Valent in 2011, E.A.R.S. is a registered non-for-profit organization that utilizes a local network of foster homes. The 100-percent volunteer-run organization relies completely on donations as it is not publicly funded by anyone or any county, state or federal agency. The biggest expense is vet bills.

To find out more about E.A.R.S., visit online at empirerescue.org or Facebook.