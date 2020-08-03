ANGELICA — Another Allegany County event is gone with the wind this year due to COVID-19.
Terry Parker, a county judge and member of the reenacting 136th New York Volunteer Infantry, “The Ironclads,” announced that the 17th annual Angelica Civil War Weekend has been canceled for this September due to the pandemic and related state rules for gatherings.
“We had approvals to go ahead from the Village and local community, and a great deal of enthusiasm from reenactors hoping to save at least one event from the schedule,” Parker said Monday. “Local Health Department officials also were supportive, and gave us advice in our attempt to salvage some form of event. However, recent actions by the State, including using State Police to shut down a local outdoor music festival, made it clear that the State was not so accommodating.”
“We tried our best to keep the event for all of us and for the public at large, who appear from recent events to need historical education and context more than ever. But it was not to be,” he added. “Holding a “public” event, having to limit both attendees and spectators to very small numbers, mask requirements and barring close proximity would render the effort useless for all.”
Parker noted that the event is set to return from Sept. 24-26, 2021.
Originally formed as an event for the Allegheny Highlands Council for Scouts BSA members, the event turned into a townwide weekend of activities. Events have typically included tours for the county’s eighth graders, street battles, a market and various history lectures and activities.
Much like the events in 2020, disease played a major role in the war itself more than 150 years ago. An estimated two-thirds of the 660,000 Civil War casualties were caused by infectious disease, and about half of all New York soldiers’ deaths, according to the American Battlefield Trust.
The cancellation is the latest in summer events for “the village where history lives.” Several other events, including July’s Allegany County Fair and August’s Angelica Heritage Days, were also canceled due to the pandemic.