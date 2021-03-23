WELLSVILLE — A blitz of COVID-19 vaccinations this week is the largest and most inclusive yet, Allegany County health officials reported Tuesday.
“This is a big week for Allegany County with our COVID-19 clinics,” said Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator for the DOH. “This is the largest amount of vaccine we have received to date from the state.”
In addition, Moore noted that anyone over age 50 is now eligible for the vaccine, as well as anyone who works in a job that is public facing or can not social distance at work. Those with comorbidities may also seek an appointment.
Appointments are still available for vaccine clinics later this week in Wellsville. The clinics will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the former Kmart building, 121 Bolivar Road, Riverwalk Plaza. All vaccines require an appointment, and are a mix of Pfizer and Moderna two-shot vaccines. The clinics include:
• Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 800 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
• Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 670 doses of Moderna vaccine.
• Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
• Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon, 540 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone who arrives and does not have an appointment may be turned away at the clinic. As of this week, all New York residents age 50 and over, as well as those in public facing jobs and with comorbidities, are eligible for the vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine is limited to those at least age 18, while the Pfizer vaccine may be given to minors age 16 and over who are eligible based on job or medical condition, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic.
The link to register is posted and open on the www.alleganyco.com. If you need assistance with registration due to lack of internet access, call (585) 268-9250.
County officials reported that the second dose clinics originally set for Friday have moved to a new location at the same times. Appointments, previously set for Genesee Valley Central School in Belmont, will now be at the former Kmart building in Wellsville alongside the first-dose clinic being held that day.
Officials are hopeful the clinics will help boost the area’s lagging vaccination rates.
As of Tuesday morning, 9,561 residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 20.6% of all county residents. Of those, 4,997 have completed a vaccine series, or 10.8% of all residents.
Both percentages remain among the lowest in the state. Across New York, 26.5% of state residents — 5.29 million people — having received at least one dose, and 13.8% having a completed vaccine series. Four counties report lower rates than Allegany County, the lowest in Bronx County, at 19.4% of residents having received at least one dose.
Local, state and federal officials urge anyone who is eligible to seek an appointment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that it is unknown what percentage of residents need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before herd immunity is reached, as the rate varies for different diseases. For example, measles requires a vaccinated rate of 95% to stop community spread, but other diseases are effective at 60% to 70% vaccinated rates.
Complicating the ability to get enough vaccines to stem or stop community spread, the journal Nature reported Thursday, is the fact that no vaccines are approved for those under age 16, which represents more than a fifth of the U.S. population. Vaccine hesitancy — whether because of fear of side effects, misinformation or other reasons — may also affect the ability to reach herd immunity, CDC officials reported.
SIX NEW COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 3,042. Of those cases, 2,963 have resulted in recoveries. State officials report 82 county residents have died from the disease, with 55 of those occurring inside the county's borders.
County officials reported 111 active quarantines on Tuesday, with 10,976 orders issued to date.