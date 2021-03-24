WELLSVILLE — Allegany County health officials are opening up a vaccine clinic to residents across the region this week.
Due to a larger-than-expected influx of vaccine doses from the state, the county Department of Health is temporarily opening registration for vaccinations appointments to eligible residents in seven neighboring counties at its mass vaccination site in Wellsville through Sunday.
County officials reported earlier this week that more than 3,000 vaccines are to be distributed this week at the former Kmart building in the Riverwalk Plaza in Wellsville.
With so many vaccines finally arriving in the county — which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state — officials reported the allocation has allowed the department to meet all existing appointments for residents in Allegany County at that site over the next four days.
Residents from Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, Livingston, Steuben, Erie and Niagara counties may register for one of the excess capacity appointments.
To register, visit: https://www.alleganyco.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-information/
If someone eligible for the vaccine has no internet access, they may call (585) 268-9250
Jones Memorial Hospital also encouraged residents to visit the site and sign up for a vaccine. Anyone over the age of 50, with a comorbidity, or with a public-facing job may seek the vaccines. If assistance is needed, hospital officials said they can assist by calling (585) 596-4028.
As of Wednesday morning, 9,802 county residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, or 21.1% of all residents. Of those receiving shots to date, 5,037 have received a completed vaccine series, or 10.8% of the population.
Across the state, 26.9% of residents — 5.37 million people — have received at least one dose, while 14.1% have received a completed vaccine series. Just four of the state’s 62 counties have lower percentages of residents with at least one dose of vaccine.
Most of the vaccines are only available to those age 18 and over, but the Pfizer vaccine — being offered one day this week by the Allegany County Department of Health — is available to those age 16 and over with comorbidities or public-facing jobs. Roughly a fifth of the county’s population is under the age thresholds.
Five new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 3,047. Of those, 2,965 have recovered, county officials reported. State officials reported 82 deaths of county residents, with 55 people dying inside the county’s borders.
County officials reported 113 active quarantines or isolations at 3 p.m., with 10,987 reported to date.