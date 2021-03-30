WELLSVILLE — Health officials in Allegany County report many COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed this week.
The county Health Department has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for any eligible person, officials said Tuesday, for clinics on Friday at the Riverwalk Plaza. Officials reported 290 Moderna first-dose appointments are available, with second doses scheduled for April 30. In addition, 537 Moderna second-dose appointments are also available.
To make an appointment go to www.alleganyco.com and click on COVID-19 Vaccine Registration button or log onto New York state's vaccination appointment site.
New Yorkers age 30 and older are eligible to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine. For information, call the Allegany County DOH at (585) 268-9250.
For those between 16 and 29, those with comorbidities and those who work in a job that is public facing or cannot social distance at work are also eligible.
Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville also reported the facility had appointments available Wednesday and Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call (585) 596-4028.
According to the state Department of Health, 24.9% of county residents — 11,540 people — received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 13.3% — 6,180 — have completed a vaccine series.
The county's vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the state, but continue to improve.
Across the state, 5.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, or 29.9% of the population. Of those, 3.46 million have received a completed vaccine series, or 17.3% of all New Yorkers.
Seven counties in the state rank the same or lower in terms of percentage of population vaccinated.
ALLEGANY COUNTY health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 3,079. Of those, 2,990 have resulted in recoveries, while state officials report 82 deaths among county residents.
Officials reported 155 active quarantines or isolations, with 11,115 reported to date.