BELMONT — Feeling sick? Get checked out.

The Allegany County Department of Health urged residents not feeling well with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested as soon as possible.

Symptoms that could be a sign of COVID-19 include fevers above 100.4 degrees, chills, fatigue, muscle pain, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, nausea, and loss of senses of taste or smell.

Officials said if those with a family member suffering from symptoms should call (585) 268-9250 to arrange testing locally. However,if someone is suffering from life-threatening symptoms, 911 should be called immediately.

The department recommends residents continue to:

Wear face masks or coverings over the mouth and nose.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others not in your household group

Family members should avoid contact with sick people, especially if they are elderly, have young children, or are immune compromised.

Stay home as much as possible and away from large gatherings of people.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose and before eating.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% ethyl alcohol.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces (following manufacturer’s instructions) daily or more often as needed (door knobs, computer keyboards, phones, light switches, faucet handles, bathroom and kitchen surfaces, etc.) with a cleaner that is approved for disinfection (read and follow label instructions).

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Cover coughs and sneezes — aim away from others and into the elbow or a tissue and not into the hands.

Stay home if sick for at least 24 hours after fever ends.

THE DEPARTMENT reported Monday that only one active case of COVID-19 is currently reported. To date, 84 cases have been reported, with 82 resulting in recoveries and one resident dying of the disease in late March.

No new coronavirus cases were reported by Cattaraugus County health officials on Monday; there have been 138 reported cases in the county.

Allegany County health officials have overseen 1,162 quarantines and isolations, with 20 still active as of Monday. Another 584 precautionary travel quarantines for travelers coming from states with high COVID-19 infection rates have been reported. Officials also reported that of 683 antibody tests given, 33 have come back positive.

WESTERN NEW YORK has reported 12 new cases on Monday, according to the state Department of Health, with 11,205 reported to date. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2.94 per 100,000, down from 4.3 per 100,000 residents the week before.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: