BELMONT — Allegany County officials reported that more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered last week, with some patients traveling hours for a shot.
The majority of vaccines in the last week provided by the county health department went to Allegany County residents, but residents from Erie and Cattaraugus counties also represented large numbers of doses. At clinics a week ago at the former Kmart site in Wellsville, officials disbursed 2,703 first doses and 494 second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
By day, Allegany County residents received the largest number of doses. The clinics were later opened up to any eligible recipient in Western New York, with some traveling from as far as Niagara County to receive shots.
- Thursday, 311 first doses: 57.8% Allegany; 8.7% Erie; 7.4% Cattaraugus; 7.4% Steuben; 3.5% Monroe; 1.6% Chautauqua; 1.6% Niagara; others counties 1% or less
- Friday, 398 first doses: 56.8% Allegany; 10.3% Erie; 7.8% Cattaraugus; 7.5% Steuben;
- 3.3% Chautauqua; 2.5% Monroe; 2.0% Niagara; other counties 1% or less
- Friday, 494 second doses: 81% Allegany; 8% Cattaraugus; 5% Steuben; 2% Erie; other counties 1% or less
- Saturday, 1,064 first doses: 35.8% Allegany; 27% Erie; 11.3% Cattaraugus; 5.3% Steuben; 2.9% Monroe; 2.5% Niagara; 2.2% Chautauqua; other counties 1% or less
- Sunday, 930 first doses: 30.2% Allegany; 29.7% Erie; 13.7% Cattaraugus; 5.8% Steuben; 4% Chautauqua; 2.9% Niagara; 2.7% Wyoming; 2.4%; Monroe; other counties 1% or less.
Other counties, officials reported, may include residents who did not disclose their county of residence; or a Pennsylvania resident who owns property, works in or has family they take care of in Allegany County.
Along with being visible on state health websites, social media posts on Facebook and Reddit groups dedicated to the Buffalo area indicated that appointments were available in Wellsville in the lead up to the clinics, along with other clinics from Jamestown to Syracuse for members interested in getting vaccinated.
As of Wednesday morning, a quarter of county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. Of those 11,614 residents, more than half -- 13.39% of the county as a whole -- have completed a vaccine series.
Across the state, 30.4% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine -- 6.1 million people -- with 17.9% of residents having a completed vaccine series.
MORE OPPORTUNITIES are available to get vaccines.
Clinics Friday at the River Walk Plaza site in Wellsville are expected to disburse more than 800 doses.
There are 290 Moderna first dose vaccine appointments for Friday, with a second dose available for those recipients on April 30. Another 537 Moderna second dose appointments are also available Friday.
As of this week, all residents at least 30 years old are eligible for a vaccine regardless of any health conditions or occupation. For those age 16 to 29, vaccines are available for those in a job that is public facing or with a comorbidity.
To make an appointment go to www.alleganyco.com and click on COVID-19 Vaccine Registration button or https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=BEC403131DAF0CF8E0530A6C7C16C631. If you do not have access to the internet or need help registering, please call 585-268-9250.
SEVEN NEW COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 3,086. Of those cases, 2,992 have resulted in recoveries, county officials reported. The state reports 82 deaths to date, including 55 who died in the county and 27 who died outside of the county.
Officials reported 188 people were in quarantine or isolation on Wednesday, up from about 100 the week before. To date, 11,166 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with some individuals being quarantined or isolated multiple times.