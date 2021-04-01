BELMONT — COVID-19 cases rose again in Allegany County as officials warned of scams related to vaccines and stimulus payments.
Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on Thursday, according to the Allegany County Department of Health, bringing the total to date to 3,093. Of those cases, 2,995 have resulted in recoveries, county officials reported.
The state reports 82 deaths of Allegany County residents to date, including 55 who died in the county and 27 who died outside of the county.
Officials reported 211 people were in quarantine or isolation on Thursday, up 23 from the day before. To date, 11,197 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with some individuals being quarantined or isolated multiple times.
NEW YORKERS ARE urged to remain vigilant against COVID-19-related scams.
New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert Thursday to New Yorkers as more vaccines are distributed and stimulus payments from the federal government.
James reported fraudsters are now imitating the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies in an effort to access consumers’ personal information by promising access to additional stimulus payments, the ability to skip lines for vaccines, and provide other needed services.
“Scammers are out there, and they are continuing to find a slew of new and shameful tactics to exploit this pandemic,” she said. “These cyberattacks are just the latest example of unscrupulous individuals capitalizing on health and economic suffering, and it is crucial that New Yorkers remain vigilant to ensure they do not fall victim to these illegal activities. Promises to skip the vaccine line or receive additional stimulus payments are lies, plain and simple, and New Yorkers need to remain alert. I encourage all New Yorkers to follow these safety tips and report suspected scams to my office. We remain committed to protecting consumers’ health and wallets and rooting out fraud.”
There have been recent reports of scammers posing as the “IRS Rescue Plan Dept” and attempting to steal people’s personal and financial information through malicious messages, known as phishing emails. To make these scams even more deceiving, the emails may include the IRS logo to establish credibility, and often could have an official sounding subject line, like “IRS Rescue Plan Act.” In other instances, the subject lines have read: “Joe Biden Rescue Plan Act,” “IRS Rescue Plan Form,” or “President’s Rescue Plan Act,” among others.
Many individuals seeking to defraud Americans are doing so by promising stimulus payments in addition to the up to $1,400 eligible adults may qualify for and up to $1,400 eligible children could receive, as well as other financial aid while New Yorkers and Americans nationwide continue to suffer through the economic recession. At this time, no additional payments have been authorized by Congress. Bad actors are also preying on New Yorkers’ desire to get vaccinated quickly.
James offered tips to residents to protect themselves from scams:
• Don’t be fooled by familiar logos and branding. It’s easy for attackers to design emails that look safe and legitimate at first glance. If someone claims to be from the government with a check or a vaccine, it may be a phishing scam that is illegally trying to obtain a consumer’s bank account or other personal information.
• Look for misspellings and poor grammar. While not always present, emails that contain multiple spelling and grammatical mistakes offer a clear indication that the email is malicious.
• Never open attachments or click links from those claiming to be from the government unless you have specifically signed up for a notification or an email. Clicking on buttons, such as “Apply Now,” or downloading attachments may enable scammers to download malicious software onto computers that will steal consumers’ personal information, including email addresses, passwords, and other vitally important, yet confidential information.
If a consumer is unsure about a message, they should delete it right away.
• Verify the legitimacy of any unsolicited/unexpected email before interacting with it, especially if the IRS or COVID-19 is mentioned in any way. Consumers need to proactively sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. If a consumer is eligible for a stimulus payment, they will receive a payment directly from the IRS.
New Yorkers who believe they have been a victim of a scam should contact the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to file a complaint, and New Yorkers can learn more about COVID-19 scams on the OAG website at https://ag.ny.gov/coronavirus.