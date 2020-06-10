BELMONT — Expanded COVID-19 data was released by the Allegany County Department of Health on Wednesday as the case count rose by two.

The department reported that two new cases were reported overnight, bringing the total COVID-19 case count in the county to 54. Of those, 51 have recovered, two are active and one resulted in a death in late March.

The new cases come a day after the county announced having no active cases. Officials reported that of the 725 quarantines and isolations to date, 28 are still active — up from 23 on Tuesday.

The demographic data released Wednesday shows that women have accounted for more cases, while middle-age adults have also contracted the bulk of cases.

Of the first 52 cases, 31 were in women, while 21 were reported in men.

The most heavily affected age groups have been those between 40 and 70 — making up over 60% of reported cases.

Reported positive cases include one child under the age of 10; two cases in those 10 to 19; seven cases in those 20 to 29; four in those 30 to 39; 10 in those 40 to 49; 13 in those 50 to 59; nine in those 60 to 69; four in those 70 to 79; and one case among those 80 to 84 and 90 to 99.

AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: