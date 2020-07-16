BELMONT — One new COVID-19 case was reported in Allegany County on Thursday.

Allegany County Department of Health officials announced that 75 cases have been reported in the county. Of those cases, four are active, 70 have resulted in recoveries, and one death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,052 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 41 residents remaining in quarantine or isolation. Precautionary travel quarantines rose from 71 on Tuesday to 81 on Wednesday.

To date, 554 tests for antibodies have been given, with 22 reporting positive.

Officials reported the disease continues to be highest in those in middle age. Those 40 to 49 years accounted for 12 cases; 50 to 59 years 17 cases; and 60 to 69 years 14 cases. Meanwhile, those under the age of 20 accounted for just three cases. However, the next highest accounting was for those ages 20 to 29, with 11 cases.

Women also account for more cases than men — 44 to 27, respectively.

ACROSS WESTERN New York, 51 new cases were reported, down from 72 on Wednesday. Officials reported 4.22 cases per 100,000 on average over the last seven days — up 0.11 since Tuesday. The rate per 100,000 residents peaked across the region at 49.45 on April 9.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: