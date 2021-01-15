BELMONT — COVID-19 cases spiked again Friday in Allegany County, with one school moving to remote instruction due to the pandemic.
Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 49 new cases Friday, bringing the total to date to 2,325. The daily increase was the largest seen in a week, with 56 cases reported Jan. 9.
Of all reported cases, 210 are active — an increase of 13 over Thursday — 2,062 have recovered, and 53 deaths have been reported.
However, officials reported that the number of residents in quarantine or isolation had decreased Friday. As of 3:30 p.m., there were 827 active orders, a net decrease of 17. There were 104 new orders, while 121 expired. To date, 8,642 orders have been issued, while 7,815 have expired.
CUBA-RUSHFORD will move to remote instruction for the majority of students next week, officials at the district announced Friday.
“For precautionary measures, the district will pivot to remote instruction the week of Jan. 18,” district officials said in a press release. Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances on Monday, virtual instruction will begin Tuesday.
However, many students will still report for in-person classes. The BOCES CTE Center will remain open, as well as Elm Street Academy and the BOCES Rainbow Hall Programs. In addition, Special Education students grades 6 through 12 will attend in person Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Meals will be delivered for families who have signed up for the service.
