BELMONT — More than 600 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in Allegany County, health department officials announced Friday.
To date, 608 cases have been reported — an increase of 27 since Thursday, county officials reported. The number of deaths remained at 25, all but one of which have been linked to nursing homes. Officials reported 442 cases have recovered, an increase of 20 overnight.
According to New York state’s COVID-19 dashboard, with 432 residents tested Thursday for the virus, and with 46 positives, Allegany County’s positivity rate was 10.6% The county’s seven-day average was 6.4%.
To date, 3,526 quarantines and isolations have been ordered, with 71 ordered since Thursday. The number of those released from quarantine or isolation rose by 25 to 2,849. The number currently in isolation or quarantine rose to 677, up 46 from Thursday.
Allegany County is offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing Nov. 19 and Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Residents must pre-register for Tuesday by noon Monday, by noon Nov. 18 for the Nov. 19 testing and by noon Nov. 24 for the Nov. 25 testing.
Call (585) 268-9250 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call. Registration is required.
People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed. Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.
ACROSS THE BORDER, the Pennsylvania Department of Health indicated Friday that there were 5,531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 254,387 — again the highest daily increase of cases.
McKean County reported 13 new cases, jumping to 245; and Potter County saw seven new cases, bringing the total to 94. The percent positivity rate in each county for the 7-day period of Nov. 6 to 12, according to the health department, was 10.1% in Potter County, and 7.7% in McKean County.
In McKean County, Bradford’s case count was 89 confirmed and 21 probable, an increase of 11 cases; Port Allegany was up by 1 case to 10 confirmed and 1 to 4 probable; and Rew had 5 confirmed cases. In Potter County, Galeton had 12 confirmed, an increase of 5 cases. Coudersport had 32 confirmed and 1 to 4 probable; Genesee had 9 confirmed.
