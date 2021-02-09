Allegany County health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while a vaccination clinic for essential workers in New York’s 1-B phase is set for Friday.
There are 200 doses available for the clinic, and residents must meet the criteria for 1-B essential workers to sign up. Essential personnel in 1-B include police, firefighters and other public safety personnel, teachers and school staff, government and court system employees and child care workers.
To determine if you are an essential worker in phase 1-B, go to the following link to determine your eligibility: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
Vaccinations are available by appointment only. The link to register will be posted on the county website at www.alleganyco.com starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
On the main page in the green box click the blue button “vaccine information,” go to the link for COVID-19 vaccine registration. Pick a time for your appointment, enter your information and answer all the questions.
Click the button at the bottom to register. Make sure you complete your registration. You will get a confirmation email.
The 13 new cases reported Tuesday increased the county’s total to 2,746, with 2,593 recoveries and 54 deaths reported within the county. There were 376 residents reported in quarantine, down from the 390 reported on Monday.
Allegany County’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 2%, up slightly from the 1.9% posted by the state Department of Health on Monday.
As a point of procedure, the county’s state of emergency was continued by Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall through the first week of March — at which point it was almost be a full year that the emergency declaration has been in place.
County officials declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 14, 2020, and the declaration has been renewed for 30 days each month since.