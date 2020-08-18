Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that two states — Alaska and Delaware — again meet the metrics for requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.

Both Alaska and Delaware had been placed on the quarantine list — and later dropped because of reduced COVID-19 infection numbers — earlier this summer. In fact, Delaware has been added to the list twice before and then dropped.

It's back on the list for the third time.

No states have been removed from the quarantine list in recent days.

The governor also announced that for the 11th straight day, New York state's rate of positive tests was below 1%.

The Western New York region logged its third straight day of positive tests being under 1% — on Monday the positive test rate was 0.8%.

"New York state is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world — we've gone from one of the nation's worst infection rates to one of its best," Cuomo said in a press statement.

But he added there can be "no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory." He said New York's "success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life — washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks — and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance."

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.

Cuomo's office also reported that on Monday the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 976 establishments in New York City and Long Island and did not observe any establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements.

Also on Monday, patient hospitalizations for COVID-19 totaled 537 (up three from Sunday), with 52 patients newly admitted. The number of ICU patients was 126 (-7 from Sunday), with the number of ICU patients with intubation at 60 (-4).

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday; the state's confirmed death toll as a result of the disease is 25,264.

Cuomo also announced Monday that the special enrollment period for uninsured New Yorkers will be extended for another 30 days through Sept. 15.

New Yorkers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health, New York State's health insurance marketplace or directly through insurers.

NY State of Health, together with the State Department of Financial Services and New York State insurers, take this action in light of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Cuomo's office stated individuals who have lost employer coverage must apply within 60 days of losing that coverage and individuals who have lost income may be eligible for Medicaid, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus or subsidized qualified health plans.

Consumers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov of by phone at (855) 355-5777.