BELMONT — A helpful video created by a local nonprofit should help businesses get back on their feet as the region reopens from COVID-19 shutdowns.
Ruby Lananger, business and loan manager with Belmont-based ACCORD Corp., working with Genesee Valley Media, prepared a video presentation on how to certify business compliance and safety plans. The 10-minute video outlines how to access planning documents via the NY Forward website, required and recommended best practices for various industries, how to create a safety plan, and how to affirm compliance with the state.
The video is available at www.oleantimesherald.com with the online edition of this story,
The region was in Phase 2 as of Monday, with Phase 3 expected to begin today. For reopening information, visit www.forward.ny.gov or www.alleganyco.org/coronavirus/reopening-allegany-county.
THE ALLEGANY COUNTY Department of Health on Friday reported that COVID-19 cases rose to 57 over the past 72 hours, with two reported Sunday and two reported Monday. active cases. Meanwhile, 51 patients have recovered. One death was reported in late March.
To date, 730 residents have been in quarantine or isolation, while 27 remain separated.
OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health:
- Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with 107 reported to date. Officials report three have died in the county.
- Erie County: 32 new cases were reported, with 6,817 reported to date. Officials report 554 have died in the county.
- Livingston County: No new cases were reported, with 123 reported to date. Officials report four have died in the county.
- Steuben County: One new case was reported, with 256 reported to date. Officials report 29 have died in the county.
- Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 92 reported to date. Officials report five have died in the county.
- McKean County: No new cases were reported, with 13 reported to date. Officials report one has died in the county.
- Potter County: No new cases were reported, with 13 reported to date. Officials report none have died in the county.