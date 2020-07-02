OLEAN — A woman from the southwest part of Cattaraugus County is the 94th person to test positive for COVID-19.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday reported the woman’s test results were returned on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Allegany County Health Department advises residents to be careful of traveling to states that have seen spikes in infection. The county’s infection total remained at 65 Thursday.

The Cattaraugus County woman who tested positive had no significant travel history and did not show any symptoms. Contact tracing has been done to find individuals she was in contact with recently and places she may have visited.

There are 50 Cattaraugus County residents in mandatory quarantine and 28 on precautionary quarantine. Eight-six residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Four have died.

As of Thursday, the county Health Department had administered 12,767 COVID-19 tests to residents and 12,556 have been returned negative.

Any resident wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call (7167) 938-9119 or online on the county’s website, www.cattco.org.

In Allegany County, public health officials cautioned residents about travel to or from the portions of the U.S. currently seeing increases in COVID-19 cases.

“Some of our quarantined/isolated contacts and cases have been linked to travel to some of the states listed in Gov. Cuomo’s executive order,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

The order mandates that anyone traveling from one of 16 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah — must be placed on precautionary quarantine upon entering New York state.

“As the travel season continues to ramp up, we ask that all residents continue to use caution when making plans to other states that may have seen an increase in COVID-19 activity,” said Tyler Shaw, deputy public health director for the department.

Shaw said that wearing a mask in public and when not able to maintain a 6-foot separation assists in limiting the spread of COVID-19 and has been shown to reduce the travel of respiratory droplets when sneezing, coughing or talking.

“Please consider future travel plans carefully and if you do have to travel, and while away, please use caution, wear a mask anytime you are out in public, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizerwhile you are traveling,” he said.

When county residents return home, they are asked to call the health department at (585) 268-9250 to be placed on precautionary quarantine.

STATEWIDE UPDATE

Another 10 people died due to the coronavirus in New York on Wednesday, down one from the day before. New deaths remain far below their peak of 800 on April 14.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus also fell one to 878, according to Cuomo’s office. It was the fifth day in a row hospitalizations were below 900, down from a peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

New York now has 394,954 confirmed cases of the virus and the statewide death toll is 24,877.

The state has now tested a total of more than 4 million people since the coronavirus pandemic began.

It conducted another 69,945 tests on Wednesday and 875 came back positive. That’s a positive testing rate of 1.25%.

The positive testing rate in recent days has been largely stable at a bit under or over 1%, depending on the day.