OLEAN — A seventh Cattaraugus County resident has died from COVID-19 and six new Cattaraugus County positive cases were posted Thursday.
The deceased is a 75-year-old man from the southeast part of the county who was not identified. He tested positive and was hospitalized on Tuesday with a fever and difficulty breathing.
The man had respiratory difficulty in the hospital and despite the best efforts of medical staff, they were unable to save him, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, who expressed condolences to his family.
Four of the six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday are residents from the southeast part of the county. The two others are from the southwest part of the county.
Watkins said the constant two to six individuals testing positive for COVID-19 almost every day is an indication the coronavirus remains in the community and people have to do everything they can to prevent its spread.
Wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often, Watkins advised as the best way to prevent spreading the virus.
The new COVID-19 positive test results bring to 237 the number of residents with the coronavirus.
The 232nd resident with the virus from the southeast corner of the county is a man who was a known contact of a positive COVID-19 case. He was asymptomatic and tested positive on Thursday.
The 233rd case is a man from the southeast part of the county who developed shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea. He had no known contacts and was tested on Thursday.
The 234th case is a man from the southeast corner of the county who was asymptomatic and had no travel or contact with a known COVID-19 positive person. This person is associated with St. Bonaventure University, but is not a student. He was tested on Thursday and was positive.
The 235th case was a woman from the southeast corner of the county who had a cough and loss of taste and also has pneumonia. She was tested on Wednesday and the results were returned on Thursday.
The two people (236 and 237) from the southwest part of the county are a woman with a cough and body aches who tested positive on Thursday and a man who was asymptomatic, but the direct contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, Watkins said.
Despite the rising number of COVID-19 positive individuals in the county, Watkins said the county’s seven-day rolling positive rate remains below 1%.
The health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.