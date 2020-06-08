LITTLE VALLEY — A 74th Cattaraugus County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
Health officials announced the man, who lived in the northeast corner of the county, was asymptomatic and had no travel history. He was tested as part of a pre-operative clearance and notified of the positive result on Sunday.
There are six active COVID-19 cases among county residents. One is in Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital on a ventilator. Sixty-four individuals have recovered and four have died of COVID-19.
There are currently 62 people in quarantine. There have been 6,397 individuals tested in the county and 6,195 tests have been negative.
Any resident interested in getting a swab test can register by calling 938-9119 or 938-2265.