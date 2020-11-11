OLEAN — Following the report Tuesday of the deaths of two Cattaraugus County residents from COVID-19, seven new positive COVID-19 tests were received Wednesday. That brings the total number of cases to 565.
On Tuesday, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the deaths of two residents due to COVID-19-related complications, giving the county 21 total deaths during the pandemic.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, director of public health for the county, said the 20th person to succumb to COVID-19 was an 82-year-old man while the 21st victim was a 95-year-old woman. Watkins said both developed respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness “despite aggressive medical treatment.”
“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and the entire Cattaraugus County community,” he added.
Before Tuesday, Cattaraugus County had not recorded a COVID-19 death since Nov. 5; before that date, two deaths were reported Oct. 25.
Four men and three women were the latest county residents to test positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
All seven individuals reported symptoms like headaches, body aches, runny nose, congestion, diarrhea, cough, fever and chills.
Three of the men were from the southeast part of the county and one was from the northeast corner of the county. Two of the men reported being in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID -19, while two did not report any contacts with COVID-positive persons.
Two of the women were from the southeast part of the county and one from the southwest. Only one of the women reported being in contact with someone with COVID-19.
The southeast corner of the county remains the most active hotspot with 346 cases and 15 of the 21 COVID-19 deaths.
The northeast part of the county has reported 94 COVID-19 cases and one death, the southwest part of the county had 87 cases and four deaths and the northwest part of the county had recorded 38 cases and one death.
Of the 565 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 438 have recovered. There are currently 106 active cases, 221 people in mandatory quarantine and 25 in precautionary quarantine.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said Health Department employees have begun thorough contact tracing of individuals and places they visited.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.
In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands. Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.
To help determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.