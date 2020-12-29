OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 37 residents in the hospital with the virus, the same number as Monday.

Since the first case in March, there have been 2,407 cases of the coronavirus reported in the county. There have also been 45 deaths among residents with COVID-19.

The health department is following 455 active cases, 926 quarantined contacts of people with COVID-19 and 111 quarantine travelers.

Tuesday’s new COVID-19 cases represented a 11.7% positivity rating, down from 18.5% on Monday when there were 43 new cases. The seven-day rolling average is 8.4%, up slightly from 8.3% on Monday.

Health officials emphasize the 1,905 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have survived.

Forty-five of the new cases reported Tuesday were from the southeast part of the county, the hotspot with a total of 1,380 cases, or 57.3% of the county total.

There were no new cases in the northwest part of the county, where there have been 261 cases, or 10.8% of the total. In the northeast, there were 13 new cases for a total of 368, or 15.8% of the total. And in the southwest, there were 10 new cases for a total of 375, or 16% of the county total.

Thirty-five of the new cases were men, for a total of 1,096, or 45.4% and 33 were women for a total of 1,311, or 54.6%.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo aligned New York’s isolation period with the Centers for Disease Control at 10 days after the onset of symptoms. New York had set a 14-day isolation period for those in quarantine, including travelers.

Residents are urged to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people during the holiday who do not live in your household.

Keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

In Allegany County, 19 new cases were reported on Tuesday, a day after only six were reported.

The county's total cases since the spring increased to 1,794, with 1,593 county residents having recovered. There have been 53 deaths.

There were 758 residents in quarantine on Tuesday, down from 796 on Monday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus, as posted by the state Department of Health, was 9.7%, down from the 10% that was posted by the state on Monday.

In nearby Pennsylvania, nearly 100 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

McKean County had 48 additional COVID-19 cases for a total of 1,624, Elk County had an increase of 40 cases for a total of 1,353, Potter County had four additional cases for a total of 565 and Cameron County had four more cases for a total of 139.

McKean County reports a total of 18 deaths; Elk County, 15; Cameron County, three; and Potter County, 13.