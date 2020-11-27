OLEAN — Fifty-two Cattaraugus County residents received positive COVID-19 test results on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, health officials reported.

There were 24 new COVID-19 test results that came back positive on Thanksgiving and 28 on Friday, said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. No new deaths were reported in the past two days.

All testing positive received phone calls advising them to continue to isolate themselves and asking for close contacts over the past several days.

There are now 363 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 665 who have recovered. There are 894 people in contact quarantine and 31 in travelers quarantine.

Positive tests have surged over the past two weeks. On Wednesday, a record 81 positive COVID-19 tests were reported, shooting past the 1,000 mark.

The 42 new cases mean 1,055 county residents have now tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The county’s positivity rate on Thursday was 5.5%, while the seven-day rolling average is 6.4% and 14-day average is 5.7%. On Friday the daily positive rate was 8.9%, the seven-day rolling average was 6.8% and the 14-day average was 6.2%.

Watkins said earlier this week that unless the number of cases started declining, the county could be on its way to becoming a yellow zone that could trigger some business and other restrictions. (See related story).

More than 56,000 coronavirus tests have been administered here — including many healthcare workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who are tested weekly.

Seventeen people are now hospitalized. Twenty-seven individuals have died since the first reported COVID-19 death on April 23.

The southeast part of the county continued to lead in daily COVID-19 reports on Thanksgiving with 14 people testing positive on Thursday and 19 on Friday. That brings the total for that part of the county to 675 or 64% of the total.

In the northeast there were four new cases on Thursday and one on Friday for a total the total is now 148 or 14%. The southwest part of the county had one new case on Thursday and two on Friday for a total of 137 or 13%. In the northwest, there were five new cases on Thursday and six on Friday for a total of 95 or 9%.

Of those testing positive on Thursday, 12 were males and 12 were females. Friday’s tests showed 16 men and 12 women were positive.

County health officials are expecting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the days and weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday as people traveled to be with family members for the traditional get-together — against the advice of the Centers For Disease Control — in this pandemic.

Watkins continued to urge county residents to wear face masks, keep a social distance and avoid crowds and tio wash hands frequently.

Those wishing to get a COVID-19 test can register at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)