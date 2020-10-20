WELLSVILLE -- Manor Hills assisted living facility is the second care facility in Allegany County to report cases of COVID-19 among its residents in the last week.
“We want to inform you that we have received confirmation that 5 residents at Manor Hills have been diagnosed with COVID-19,” said a release signed by facility Administrator Miranda Phelps and President Joe Tripodi on Monday. “Currently no employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Resident safety is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps. Deep cleaning and sanitization are on-going procedures.
“At this time, it has been contained to one unit. We are not permitting visitors per the direction of the state health department,” officials added. We have kept in close contact with all family members regarding the positive cases and our plan of care.”
The cases appear to be linked to a resident, as no staff have tested positive.
“We have traced it and know the source of the original case,” officials posted in the comment section of the post. “Our residents are able to go out for (appointments), etc. Remember this is assisted living.”
The news comes less than a week after 30 cases were reported at the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where on Wednesday 27 residents and three staff were reported as testing positive.