ALBANY — Four additional states have been added to New York's requirement that travelers from those states quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the newly-added states are Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin. Delaware has been removed from the list.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state — both New York state residents and visitors — with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

On Monday, the governor announced a travel enforcement operation would start Tuesday at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state's quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York.

"New Yorkers showed incredible courage and resiliency throughout this pandemic, and nowhere is their work more evident than in the numbers we release every day, including in New York City, once a global hotspot," Cuomo said in a press release. "However, the success of our efforts depends on citizens' willingness to comply with state guidance, socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands, and rising cases around the country continue to threaten our progress, which is why four new states have been added to New York's travel advisory."

Cuomo said it's also clear, based on contact tracing, that many of the new cases in New York are a result of a lack of compliance during the July 4 weekend. The infections, he said, show how quickly the virus spreads, with one party infecting more than a third of attendees.

The governor's office reports that state and local contact tracing efforts found 35% of people who attended a Fourth of July weekend party in Suffolk County became infected with COVID-19.

The full updated list of states on New York's travel advisory includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

MEANWHILE, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York rose to 820 on Monday, up from 792 the day before.

And the state’s rate of positive tests for the virus was 1.5%, slightly higher than most days in recent weeks, when the percentage of positive tests has typically been around 1% or even lower.

Hospitalizations reached a peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.

Positive testing rates in several regions also moved higher on Monday, including Western New York, which rose to 2%. The positive testing rate in the region has run between 0.9% and 1.9% over the last several days.

Cuomo cautioned not to read too much into minor, daily fluctuations in the metrics the state uses to track the virus. Overall, he said, the news remains good — but as ever he urged caution.

“I cannot be more clear: Look at what’s happening in the rest of the country — if we are not smart, if we don’t wear masks and socially distance, cases will spike,” Cuomo said. “No one wants to go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant.”

A total of 71 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus on Monday, up 11, and 167 people are in intensive care units, down eight. A total of 101 people are intubated due to the virus, down two.

Another five people in the state died due to the virus on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 24,994.

New York now has 403,175 confirmed cases of the virus, including 912 new cases on Monday.